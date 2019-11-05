Northstar Group Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 1.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $18.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,026.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,008.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,897.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,081.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $20.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,087.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

