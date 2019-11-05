Northstar Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.8% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Amgen by 20.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.84. 161,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,307. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $219.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

