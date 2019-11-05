Northstar Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,724 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,348,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,798,000 after acquiring an additional 562,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,353,000 after acquiring an additional 543,985 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,798,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,421,000 after acquiring an additional 539,988 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $104,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $38,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,201 shares of company stock valued at $561,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 181,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

