Northstar Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Stryker by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.02. 3,461,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,967. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,923 shares of company stock valued at $15,445,173 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

