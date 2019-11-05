Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NWN. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.23.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

In other news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $34,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth approximately $747,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 4.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Read More: What is a bull market?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.