Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. 6,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,759. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $75.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

