Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-$0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $156-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.28 million.

Shares of NOVT traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.37. 20,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18. Novanta has a one year low of $57.07 and a one year high of $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.47 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.