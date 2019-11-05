Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.65.

NYSE NVO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.92% and a net margin of 32.44%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,357.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 175,553 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,229,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,778,000 after acquiring an additional 580,944 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 153,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 7.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

