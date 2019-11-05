Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Get Novocure alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novocure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novocure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of Novocure stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 879,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,490. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Novocure has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $98.70.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novocure will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $432,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at $6,440,870.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $2,020,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,428.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 402,613 shares of company stock valued at $35,048,262. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,829,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,287,000 after purchasing an additional 789,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 436.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,163,000 after purchasing an additional 665,321 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the third quarter worth approximately $42,825,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1,994.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 483,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novocure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.