NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Position Decreased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.58. 1,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NuVasive from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 price target on NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised NuVasive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

