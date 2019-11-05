NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:JHD) Stake Lessened by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its holdings in NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:JHD) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM by 72.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM by 10.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 77,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM by 43.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM during the second quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM during the third quarter worth $345,000.

Shares of NYSE:JHD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 26,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,604. NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

