Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NMT. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 23.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Reed David sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $618,000.00.

NMT stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

