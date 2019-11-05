nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Downgraded by G.Research to Hold

G.Research lowered shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. G.Research also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s FY2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

NVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of nVent Electric from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:NVT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.97. 1,665,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,564. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.68. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.44 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $4,904,381.85. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $106,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 168,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 119,451 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 191,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 52,926 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

