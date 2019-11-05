nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Gabelli downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $23.97. 1,665,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,564. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $4,904,381.85. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak purchased 5,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $106,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in nVent Electric by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

