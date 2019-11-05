NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.15.

NVDA opened at $210.50 on Friday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.35. The company has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,553,081,000 after purchasing an additional 528,040 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,427,168,000 after purchasing an additional 832,508 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,890,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,295,831,000 after purchasing an additional 31,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,364,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,209,466,000 after purchasing an additional 304,337 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,183,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,179,686,000 after purchasing an additional 230,497 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

