NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.8% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 629,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $109,478,000 after purchasing an additional 235,309 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 21.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush set a $184.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.52. 393,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,375,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.35. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $217.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $123.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

