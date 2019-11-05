Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OMP. Wells Fargo & Co set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of OMP stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $17.74. 179,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.75 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Nusz bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 52,460.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 108.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

