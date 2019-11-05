Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,677,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386,180 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,579 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,946,000 after acquiring an additional 466,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $75.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.46). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,286.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. Foran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

