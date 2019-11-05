Odyssey (OCN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $603,432.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $603,432.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00221479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.01437113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00119949 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, FCoin, Gate.io, LBank, Upbit, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Huobi, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

