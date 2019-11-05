Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) Holdings Decreased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 152,470 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Office Depot by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Office Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Office Depot by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Office Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Office Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ODP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Office Depot from $2.00 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

Shares of Office Depot stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 59,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. Office Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

