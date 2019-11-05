OKB (OKB) Market Capitalization Hits $65.12 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. OKB has a total market cap of $65.12 million and $83.49 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One OKB token can currently be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00034888 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00041807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.76 or 0.05933626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002351 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014105 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046448 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

