Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Chairman Earl E. Congdon Sells 23,500 Shares

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $4,275,590.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $190.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $191.28.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $185.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

