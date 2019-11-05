OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

OM stock opened at A$0.53 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.78 million and a PE ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.79. OM has a 52 week low of A$0.40 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of A$1.49 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.76.

OM Company Profile

OM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, smelting, trading, and marketing ores and ferroalloys. The company operates through Mining, Smelting, and Marketing and Trading segments. It owns Bootu Creek manganese mine located in the Northern territory of Australia. The company also provides manganese ferroalloys, ferrosilicon, and manganese sinter ore.

