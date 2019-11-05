Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Sells $7,175,900.00 in Stock

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $7,175,900.00.

Shares of OSPN stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 357,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.77. Onespan Inc has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $21.61.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $79.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. Onespan had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Onespan Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onespan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onespan by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Onespan by 206.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Onespan in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onespan in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onespan by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

