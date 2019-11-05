Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given a $48.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned a $48.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Pi Financial assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Get Open Text alerts:

NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.98. 759,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,717. Open Text has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.