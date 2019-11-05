Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Up 0.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was up 0.7% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51, approximately 162,665 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,246,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Specifically, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,426.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,475,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,720.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,690,000 shares of company stock worth $4,024,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of $874.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.07 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Opko Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 452,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Opko Health by 93.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Opko Health by 35.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 179,782 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Opko Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Opko Health by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 550,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

