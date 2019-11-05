Oportun Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OPRT) Quiet Period To End on November 5th

Oportun Financial’s (NASDAQ:OPRT) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 5th. Oportun Financial had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on September 26th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Oportun Financial’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $18.04.

In other news, Director Carl Pascarella sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Also, major shareholder Madrone Partners, L.P. sold 1,976,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $29,646,825.00.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

