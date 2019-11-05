Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3,867.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

FMX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.90. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $100.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMX. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

