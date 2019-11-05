Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.43. The company had a trading volume of 315,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,034. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $94.41 and a one year high of $128.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

