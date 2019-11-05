Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.52. 8,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,377. Catalent Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $4,739,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.64 per share, with a total value of $103,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.