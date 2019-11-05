Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,085 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,537,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,222,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TSN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.