Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,198 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,154 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,979 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 12,823 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 463 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.24. The stock had a trading volume of 657,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.93. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $234.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.40.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.