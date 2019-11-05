Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,974 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 103.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,317,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,894,000 after buying an additional 34,249,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 114.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 92.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,430,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 241.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,737,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 94.5% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,984 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.33. 98,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384,127. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $37.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $309,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,031 shares of company stock worth $6,250,224. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

