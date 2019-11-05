Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Barclays upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $370,346.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at $32,442,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,793. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.97. 21,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.08 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.77 and a 200 day moving average of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

