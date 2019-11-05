Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 639.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 633.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,298. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

