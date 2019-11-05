Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,141 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,788,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,727 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $638,595,000 after buying an additional 2,783,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after buying an additional 1,008,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,105.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $126,243,000 after purchasing an additional 752,470 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $167,693,000 after purchasing an additional 287,381 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.97.

NYSE PXD traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day moving average is $139.15. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

