Oppenheimer Comments on EXACT Sciences Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.69.

Shares of EXAS opened at $88.48 on Monday. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average of $105.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 95.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $383,138.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at $861,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.