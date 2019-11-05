Oppenheimer Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $192.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $178.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.97.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $166.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,887. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,802.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total value of $109,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.