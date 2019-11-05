Oppenheimer Weighs in on IDEX Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.15.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IEX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $160.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day moving average of $161.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $173.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in IDEX by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 16,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $2,704,531.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,456.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.93, for a total value of $660,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,674 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,528. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.