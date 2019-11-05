ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of ORBC stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.01.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. ORBCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Major bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,953.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $81,360.00. Insiders purchased a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $246,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,636,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 61,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,466 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,641,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 194,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,145,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 716,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

