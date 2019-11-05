Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OEC. Loop Capital downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of NYSE OEC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. 542,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 136,236.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,789,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,391 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,804,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,865,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,150,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 347,956 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.