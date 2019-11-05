Orion Engineered Carbons SA Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.34 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 68.78%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

