Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) CFO David M. Sagehorn Sells 34,600 Shares

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $3,000,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,575 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,758.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OSK stock opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.99. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $56.47 and a one year high of $89.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 255.9% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

