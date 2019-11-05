Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Shares of OR stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of -0.07. Osisko gold royalties has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 40.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 4.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

