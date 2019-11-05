Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.24, 1,409,898 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 702,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,559,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,000 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,720,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,511,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,967,000 after acquiring an additional 995,706 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,015,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 369,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

