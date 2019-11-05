OST (OST) Price Up 3.9% This Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. OST has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $376,350.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Gate.io and Binance. During the last seven days, OST has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00222111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.11 or 0.01430573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028795 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00120207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,403,663 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OST is ost.com.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Coinsuper, Upbit, IDCM, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.