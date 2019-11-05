Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Outfront Media stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,355. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.