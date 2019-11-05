Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Given a $18.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) received a $18.00 target price from SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s FY2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORCC. Raymond James lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.61.

ORCC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. 158,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $450,652,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $1,190,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $8,005,000. 9.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

