Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Owl Rock Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,005,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

