Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OXSQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 169,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,502. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $249.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 8.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.